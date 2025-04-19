How to download Friend Pass and play Lords of the Fallen for free

Lords of the Fallen just got a massive upgrade with the new 2.0 patch, and the Friend Pass lets someone play the entire game for free. If your buddy owns the game, you can dive into full co-op and slash your way through every boss and zone without spending a dime. It works across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic, and the Windows Store; crossplay is also available.

The best part? You’re not limited to just one person. Anyone with the full game can invite you in. This means if three of your friends own Lords of the Fallen, you have three different campaigns to jump into. You’ll retain your loot, levels, and build between sessions. However, world progression, such as unlocked zones and quests, stays with the host unless you’re engaged in shared progression co-op.

Steps to download the Lords of the Fallen Friend Pass on your platform

Version 2.0 patch in Lords of the Fallen (Image via CI Games)

On Steam:

Open the game’s main page, scroll down a bit to find "Install Game" under the demo section. That’s your entry point.

On PlayStation:

Head to the PlayStation Store, search for Lords of the Fallen, and look for the Trial version. That’s your Friend Pass. Download it, and you're good to go.

On Epic Games Store:

Visit the Free Friend Demo page. Scroll through it, add the Friend Pass to your cart, and proceed to checkout. It’s free, so you won’t be charged anything.

On Windows Store:

You must use the Microsoft Store directly, not the Xbox PC app. Search for the game, find the Trial, and install it. Done.

How to play with a friend using the Friend Pass

Inviting or joining someone depends on whether you’re on the same platform.

1) Same platform:

If you’re both on, say, PS5, just go to any Vestige (the game’s checkpoint) and hit Beckon Friend. It’ll show your friends list — pick who you want, and they’re in.

2) Different platforms:

Set a matchmaking password in the Vestige menu. Both of you should use the same one — your friend on Xbox and you on PC — and it will connect your session without any fuss.

Joining operates similarly; to join a session:

On the same platform: Open the Vestige menu and choose Join Session or Join Session (Shared Progression).

Open the Vestige menu and choose Join Session or Join Session (Shared Progression). On different platforms: Again, it’s all about the shared password. Set it, match it, and you’re in.

