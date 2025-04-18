  • home icon
  • Lords of the Fallen patch 2.0: Everything new added with the latest patch (April 18, 2025)

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 18, 2025 05:17 GMT
Lords of the Fallen 2.0 update is now live for all platforms (Image via CI Games)
Lords of the Fallen has received a massive update, the biggest one to date. Patch 2.0 not only improves the existing UI and HUD in the game but also introduces much-anticipated features, ranging from better combat and movement mechanics to crossplay co-op modes.

This article lists the patch notes for this major Lords of the Fallen update.

All changes introduced in Lords of the Fallen with patch 2.0

CI Games, the developer and publisher of Lords of the Fallen, recently shared a video on YouTube, announcing Patch 2.0 and explaining in detail what changes players can expect.

The new update brings exciting updates like crossplay (Image via CI Games)
Here are the official patch notes:

Shared-Progression Crossplay Co-Op

  • Both players now save all main story progress as long as they’re on the same ‘New Game’ and have defeated a similar number of main bosses within one. Both players retains all loot, 100% vigor, and can revive each other in all online sessions.

Free Friend's Pass

  • Invite any friend to join your adventure in online co-op even if they don’t own the game. Friends keep loot and character progress, plus get full offline access to the tutorial and character creator.
Revamped Combat & Movement

  • V2.0 adds smoother animations, better weapon response, refined lock-on, improved evasions, and new grievous strike prompts.

Dedicated Jump Button

  • Jump anytime with a single button for improved platforming.

Full Weapon Audio Overhaul

  • Feel every swing, parry and block like never before.

Overhauled Character Creator

  • Create more lifelike characters with improved facial detail, body shapes, and visual fidelity.

Modernized UI & HUD

  • Cleaner UI, optional HUD toggle, and dynamic HUD for immersive gameplay.
Improved Tutorial Experience

  • Clearer instructions and a new in-game guidebook for easy reference.

Umbral Lamp Guidance

  • Lamp can now highlight the path to your next vestige, helping you navigate Mournstead.

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

