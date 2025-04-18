Lords of the Fallen patch 2.0: Everything new added with the latest patch (April 18, 2025)

Lords of the Fallen has received a massive update, the biggest one to date. Patch 2.0 not only improves the existing UI and HUD in the game but also introduces much-anticipated features, ranging from better combat and movement mechanics to crossplay co-op modes.

This article lists the patch notes for this major Lords of the Fallen update.

All changes introduced in Lords of the Fallen with patch 2.0

CI Games, the developer and publisher of Lords of the Fallen, recently shared a video on YouTube, announcing Patch 2.0 and explaining in detail what changes players can expect.

The new update brings exciting updates like crossplay (Image via CI Games)

Here are the official patch notes:

Shared-Progression Crossplay Co-Op

Both players now save all main story progress as long as they’re on the same ‘New Game’ and have defeated a similar number of main bosses within one. Both players retains all loot, 100% vigor, and can revive each other in all online sessions.

Free Friend's Pass

Invite any friend to join your adventure in online co-op even if they don’t own the game. Friends keep loot and character progress, plus get full offline access to the tutorial and character creator.

Revamped Combat & Movement

V2.0 adds smoother animations, better weapon response, refined lock-on, improved evasions, and new grievous strike prompts.

Dedicated Jump Button

Jump anytime with a single button for improved platforming.

Full Weapon Audio Overhaul

Feel every swing, parry and block like never before.

Overhauled Character Creator

Create more lifelike characters with improved facial detail, body shapes, and visual fidelity.

Modernized UI & HUD

Cleaner UI, optional HUD toggle, and dynamic HUD for immersive gameplay.

Improved Tutorial Experience

Clearer instructions and a new in-game guidebook for easy reference.

Umbral Lamp Guidance

Lamp can now highlight the path to your next vestige, helping you navigate Mournstead.

