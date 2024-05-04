CI Games has dropped a brand-new patch for Lords of the Fallen in the form of Master of Fate. This update is free for all players and can be accessed from the Character Creation menu when starting a new game. It brings some performance fixes, game balances for PvP and PvE, and most importantly, Advanced Game Modifiers for those looking for an extra challenge.

Lords of the Fallen was released in October 2023 and garnered praise from critics and players alike. The Soulslike title is set in the ruined kingdom of Mournstead. Players encounter powerful bosses and challenging environments as they journey to repair this broken world.

This article examines how you can access all the features of the Master of Fate update in Lords of the Fallen and also dives into the Advanced Game Modifiers that add a ton of variety to your next playthrough.

What is the Master of Fate update for Lords of the Fallen?

The kingdom of Mournstead is dark and grim (image via CI Games)

Here are the patch notes for the Master of Fate (1.5) update for Lords of the Fallen:

Significant performance, optimization, and stability improvements

Rigorous difficulty balancing including mob density reduction & nerfed ranged attacks

Split PvP and PvE game balancing

Online multiplayer enhancements for improved matchmaking and connection stability

New questlines including Season of the Bleak, Trial of the Three Spirits, and Way of the Bucket

New armor and weapon sets

Additional secret boss weapon abilities

Improved boss encounters with additional movesets & new AI

12 new spells including the arena-devastating Immolation

New grievous strikes: each weapon family now features two unique finishers: one for single-handed wielding and another for two-handed wielding

Three new projectiles: Blood Vomit, Explosive Mines, and Frost Worms.

QOL updates including inventory expansion, appearance reset, storage functionality & gamepad rebinding

To revive its playerbase, Lords of the Fallen has introduced new quests and game modifiers that enhance your next run through Mournstead.

Accessing the Advanced Game Modifiers in the Master of Fate update

Advanced Game Modifiers in the Master of Fate update allow players to modify their New Game runs. One can make the game more challenging as well as add more enemies, randomize loot, and limit the use of healing items.

Below are all the Advanced Game Modifiers available in the update.

Ironman: Dying in Umbral resets your current playthrough, and you will awaken at the start once again. The world progression is reset, but player progression and inventory are retained. Certain scripted moments are excluded from this.

Pre-Upgraded Loot: Weapons, shields, and catalysts found as loot from enemies, or in the world, will come pre-upgraded based on your player level.

Randomized Loot: Loot dropped by enemies, and found in the world, is randomized. Does not affect quest and progression items, or unique boss items.

Randomized Enemies: Enemies encountered in the world now appear in a random order. Does not impact named boss enemies.

More Enemies: The world contains significantly more enemies.

Withered Healing: All healing received is Withered Healing and must be confirmed by dealing damage to enemies.

Vestige Decay:

- No Vestige Decay: No Vestige has withered away, leaving you all possible places of respite.

- Minor Vestige Decay: Some Vestiges have withered away, leaving you with fewer places of respite.

- Extensive Vestige Decay: Many Vestiges have withered away, often leaving you without rest for long stretches. - Tremendous Vestige Decay: All Vestiges, except for a rare few, have withered away.

To access the Advanced Game Modifiers, create a new character and navigate to the Advanced Game Modifiers tab. Here, you can select the difficulty options you want and start your challenging journey through the cursed lands of Mournstead.

That concludes our foray into the Master of Fate update for Lords of the Fallen. For more Esports and Gaming news, check out the articles linked below.

