How to cure diseases and heal villagers in Manor Lords

As you continue with your lordly duties in Manor Lords, there will be moments in the game when your townsfolks will fall sick. This will negatively impact their overall output, and productivity in your little city can come to a standstill if diseases are not checked.

While you may not be able to prevent your citizens from falling sick and catching a disease, you can, however, help them get cured faster.

Today’s Manor Lords guide will go over how you can cure and heal your townsfolks when they fall sick.

How to heal villagers in Manor Lords

Your villagers will be able to heal themselves when they fall sick. However, you can accelerate the healing process by making Herbs.

One of the best ways to accelerate this healing process is to make herbs by adding a Herb Garden. To add it, you must upgrade the Forager’s Hut. This will let you grow and collect some herbs you can store away.

Once a citizen falls sick, use the Herbs to quickly heal your citizens. To upgrade the Forager’s Hut, get your hands on the following:

Planks x2

Regional Wealth x25

How to help your town survive the winter in Manor Lords even if your villagers fall sick

If you are not able to cure your villagers fast and food production is falling short, you can always stock up on multiple food items beforehand. Start by stocking up on meat and foraging berries to make the colder months more bearable.

However, it’s recommended that you try and cure your villagers and not wait for them to fall sick.

When all else fails cure your villagers with time in Manor Lords

Time will eventually heal all of the sicknesses your villagers are facing. However, that’s a considerably long period. So if you are running low on Herbs, just give them time to get better again.

To ensure your production is not falling behind too much, upgrade your Burgage Plots to level 2. With an upgraded plot, your townsfolks will have better morale and boost population.