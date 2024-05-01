Manor Lords money guide: Regional Wealth and Treasury explained

As you begin developing your town in Manor Lords, you will eventually get hold of two types of currencies - the Regional Wealth and the Treasury. The former is collected and stored for the welfare of your townsfolks and is not something that you will have much control over. However, the Treasury is all yours and determines the amount of wealth that you personally have as a lord.

Both these currencies have their own uses and purposes in the game which the game does not clearly expand on. As a result, many in the community are still confused about how both these currencies are earned in the game.

In this Manor Lords guide, we will go over everything you need to know about Regional Wealth and Treasury in Manor Lords.

What is Regional Wealth in Manor Lords and how to earn it?

Regional Wealth is the currency that determines how much money you can spend on construction. Structures like trade routes, backyard buildings, and others will require Regional Wealth if you wish to import certain goods from other regions.

Here are some of the best ways of earning Regional Wealth in Manor Lords:

Selling all the excess resources that you do not need.

Trading excess products with other regions.

Upgrading your Burbage Plots to level 2.

Defeating bandits and looting their camps.

Upgrading your Burbage Plot to levels 2 and 3 is the best way to gain Regional Wealth. Once Burbage Plot gets to level 2, it will generate one Regional Wealth per family, per month.

What is Treasury in Manor Lords and how to earn it?

Treasury is the personal wealth that you will get to acquire once you build a Manor. You can collect this fun by setting up taxes in your town. Then, a particular amount of the Regional Wealth will get converted into treasury.

However, do keep in mind that if you set a high amount of tax, it will negatively impact your approval rating with your townsfolk.

Another way of getting Treasury funds is to defeat bandits and instead of putting the loot in the Reginal health, you use it for your own purposes.

Regional Wealth and Treasy are very different forms of currency in Manor Lords and both are obtained in very different ways.