How to get and use horses in Manor Lords

Horses in Manor Lords are some of the most important livestock that you will get to rare and use to flourish your trade. They are a key component in helping you increase your influence in different regions by making it easier to trade resources with other regions.

However, horses are not something that you will be able to acquire from the wilderness. You will need to invest a fair bit of Regional Wealth for them. They are a much better alternative to Oxen and it’s no surprise why many in the community are looking for ways to get their hands on more horses in the game.

Today’s Manor Lords guide will go over how you will be able to get and use horses in the city builder.

How to obtain Horse in Manor Lords?

Get a horse from Hitching Post (Image via Hodded Horse)

To get a horse in Manor Lords you will need to use 30 Regional Wealth and purchase it from the Hitching Post. Once the transaction is done you will be delivered a horse in a few days. However, do keep in mind that you will only be able to purchase one horse every month.

Your Hitching Post will also only have space for keeping horses and to upgrade the space you will need to invest x2 Planks.

An alternative way of getting horses in Manor Lords is to order them through the Livestock Trading Posts. This will let you import as many horses as you want (however, make sure you have enough room in your stables to house them).

How to use Horses in Manor Lords?

Use your horse in trading in Manor Lords (Image via Hooded Horse)

Some of the best uses of horses in Manor Lords will be to use them in trade. They are much better at delivering goods than Oxen, and you will be able to import and export resources at a much greater speed.

To use horses for transport you will need to assign them to the Trading Post. The family that lives there will then be able to use the horse to trade items from neighboring towns.

This will also help you earn money much faster through trading. Getting more Regional Wealth will help you set up more structures in your town and even upgrade Burgage Plots to levels 2 and 3.

