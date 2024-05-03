How to rename your region in Manor Lords

As you keep growing as a lord in a medieval township you will often want to rename the region you are building to your liking in Manor Lords. It’s one of the many quality-of-life features the game offers and something you'll get to play around with in the city-builder.

However, the game doesn't exactly go over how you can rename the regions. This has confused many in the community as to how they can name their towns to their liking.

This Manor Lords guide will go over how you will be able to rename the regions you take over.

Renaming your regions in Manor Lords

To rename a region in Manor Lords, you will be required to do a few things:

Click on the Quill icon that will pop up once you select a region. Click on the region you want to rename, and then the Quill icon will pop up beside it.

Click on it and the Rename region option will pop up. It will highlight the text with the current name of the region.

Type the new name in the box. Once done, click on the X button to automatically save and close the menu.

You will have successfully changed the name of the region.

A region name change in Manor Lords can happen at any given time. Even if your town is in development, new policies are being handed out, or certain structures are being built, you can change the name through it all.

No activity will stop the name change; however, do keep in mind that you will only be able to change the name of the regions you are a lord of. Hence, you cannot tweak the name of every region in Manor Lords, as you will have to first claim them.

Once you have enough influence over newer towns and regions you can rename them at will. One of the best ways to grow your influence and approval is to make Burgage Plots and level them up to 2 and 3.