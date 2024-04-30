Elden Ring boasts an incredible variety of Spells and Incantations. Like the previous Soulsborne titles, Elden Ring has Intelligence and Faith-based magics that can provide a powerful alternative to melee weapons. From powerful Dragon Lightning to harnessing Primeval energies, the Lands Between has unlimited potential for the Spellcaster.

Magic in Elden Ring is divided into Sorcerers and Incantations, with the latter requiring Staves and the former requiring Seals to cast. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will add a lot more Spells and Incantations, but the base game has a few that you might want to grab before the expansion drops.

This article will list five Spells and five Incantations that you might need before stepping into the Shadow Lands.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 Spells to get in Elden Ring before Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Eternal Darkness (Night Sorcery - Found on the Eastern edge of the Swans of Aeonia in Caelid) Gavel of Haima (Glintstone Sorcery - Found along with Canon of Haima in the Converted Fringe Tower in the North-East section of Liurnia) Star Shower (Glintstone Sorcery - Can be purchased from a magic teacher after giving them the Conspectus Scroll) Rykard's Rancor (Magma Sorcery - Can be purchased after defeating Shardbearer Rykard) Rolling Magma (Magma Sorcery - Found on a corpse in the Hermit's Shack on Mt. Gelmir)

Using Spells/Sorcery in Elden Ring

Sorcery in Elden Ring primarily uses the Intelligence stat that also determines the damage you can do. As stated earlier, Staves have their stats and unique bonuses to Spell types.

Eternal Darkness allows the caster to conjure a black hole that draws in any magical projectile into it. It is a great spell to use against other casters and when used right, offers good offensive ability as well.

Gavel of Haima is the go-to for Spellcasters who like explosive firepower. It allows the user to conjure a giant magical hammer to crush their enemies. This spell also deals damage in an area and is great for crowd control.

Glintstone Sorceries are underwhelming at first, but as the player progresses through the Lands Between, more powerful variants are unlocked. Star Shower is one such Sorcery that packs a punch while having a low FP cost.

Rykard's Rancor conjures giant red skulls that chase their target while setting off explosions in its path. This Sorcery is great for hybrid builds that like a low-cost FP spell with good damage.

5 Incantations to get before Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Aspects of the Crucible: Horns (Crucible Incantation - Obtained after defeating the Crucible Knight located below Stormveil Castle) Black Flame Blade (Godskin Incantation - Can be purchased from an Incantation teacher after giving them the Godskin Prayerbook) Bloodflame Talons (Blood Incantation - Obtained after defeating Mohg, the Omen underneath the capital) Dragonclaw (Dragon Communion Incantation - Can be purchased for 1 Dragon Heart at the altar in the Church of Dragon Communion) Inescapable Frenzy (Frenzied Flame Incantation - Found on a corpse while navigating the drop towards the Frenzied Flame Fingers)

Using Incantations in Elden Ring

Casting Incantations in Elden Ring requires the player to exploit enemy openings. Perfecting Incantations requires practice, but this pays off remarkably in terms of damage. Incantations like the Aspects of the Crucible: Tail require timing to use efficiently.

The Black Flame Blade Incantation can be cast instantaneously, allowing players to keep pressure on their opponents. Builds that utilize Black Flame Incantations can effectively deal with consistent DPS.

Dragon Communion Incantations also require the Arcane stat alongside Faith to use. The Dragonclaw Incantation lets you conjure a Dragon arm to slice at foes before you. It also lifts you into the air, allowing you to avoid ground-effect spells.

