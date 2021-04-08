How to download Garena Free Fire Max in April 2021 for specific regions

Free Fire Max is an improved version of Garena Free Fire.

The game uses Firelink technology, which enables players to manage their accounts between the two titles. This means users can play Free Fire Max using their Free Fire account.

Free Fire Max aims to provide a premium battle royale experience with better visual effects, high-end graphics, and more. The game is yet to be released globally and is currently in the testing process in specific regions.

Players from the selected regions can download Free Fire Max from the Google Play Store or use the APK and OBB files from the game's official website to do the same.

This article provides players with a detailed step-by-step guide on how to download and install Free Fire Max on their Android devices.

(Note: It is important to note that Free Fire Max is restricted to specific regions, including Malaysia, Bolivia and Vietnam. Therefore, only users from these countries will be able to enter the game.)

A step-by-step guide on how to download Garena Free Fire Max for specific regions

Players from Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam can follow these steps to download Free Fire Max on their devices:

Step 1: Players first have to download the zip file from the link provided below.

Free Fire Max zip file: Click here

The size of the zip file, which consists of the APK and OBB files, is around 800 MB. Players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 2: Next, players must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option if not done before. They must then locate and install the APK file. However, they should not open the game yet.

Step 3: Players must copy the entire 'com.dts.freefiremax' folder to Android/OBB.

Step 4: Once the files are copied, players can open Free Fire Max and enjoy the enhanced features of the battle royale game.

If players encounter an error message stating there was an error parsing the package, they can re-download the zip file and follow the steps given above again.

