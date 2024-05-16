How to download Ghost of Tsushima on PC: Price, store, and more

After almost 4 years since its launch on the PlayStation 4, we have finally witnessed the arrival of Ghost of Tsushima on PC. It marks the release of another PlayStation-exclusive title on the PC and will allow you to experience the journey of Jin Sakai through his homeland of Tsushima and free it from invading Mongols.

This article will cover how you can download Ghost of Tsushima on PC, its price, and from where you can buy it among other things.

Price of Ghost of Tsushima on PC and where to buy

You can purchase the game on PC from either the Epic Games Store or Valve's Steam storefront. Sony is offering the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut version, which will cost around $59.99.

To buy the game, go to either store's first page and search for Ghost of Tsushima. Alternatively, you can click on the links below that will take you to the official pages in Steam and Epic Games Store.

How to download Ghost of Tsushima on PC

Below you can find the guide to downloading Ghost of Tsushima on PC (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

First, you will need to purchase the game on your preferred storefront on your PC. We will now discuss how you can download the game.

Steam Users:

After purchasing, click Install Now. Alternatively, you can head to your Steam Library and search for Ghost of Tsushima there.

Next, click the Install button and select the directory you want to create. Hit install to start the download

Epic Games Store Users:

Go to your Library once you have bought Ghost of Tsushima on PC on the EGS.

Click Install Under Ghost of Tsushima and select your directory. Hit the Install button to initiate the game's installation.

Keep in mind that you will need to download the launchers for the storefront where you bought the game.

System requirements for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Official System requirements (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Here are the official PC system requirements for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut according to the game's Steam Page:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Storage: 75 GB available space