How to download Hitman GOTY Edition for free on PC

Hitman 2016 Game of Year edition is available for free on the Epic Games Store starting today. A few weeks ago, Epic Games signed an exclusivity deal with IO Interactive for Hitman 3. To celebrate this, they are giving away the entire GOTY edition of Hitman 2016.

Hitman will be available to claim for free till 3 September 2020 (8:30 PM IST). However, to claim the game, you will require an Epic Games account. Furthermore, you will also need the Epic Launcher to play the game.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can claim and download Hitman 2016 Game of Year edition.

Also Read: Ghost of Tsushima's free multiplayer update 'Legends' announced

Steps to download Hitman GOTY Edition for free

There are two ways to claim Hitman 2016 Game of Year Edition for free on PC. You can either visit the online store webpage and claim the game or you can do it through the Epic Launcher. To download the game using the Epic Launcher, players can follow the steps given below:

Download the Epic Launcher and log in with a pre-existing account or register for a new one.

If you are new, make sure you enable two-factor authorisation.

Now, in order to download Hitman, click on the store tab in the left menu of the Epic Launcher.

Image Credit: Epic Launcher

Advertisement

There you will find Hitman 2016 GOTY Edition under the Free Games section.

Click on the game name or image.

You will be prompted to the main game page where you have to click on the GET button.

Complete your transaction (free).

The game will then be added to your library.

Image Credit: Epic Launcher

The library tab is available right below the store tab.

From here, you can click on the game to start your download.

Your download can be monitored from the downloads tab, where you can check your download speed as well as the percentage of completion.

Also Read: Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout: How to bunnyhop in the game