How to download Horizon Zero Dawn complete edition on PC

One of the highly-acclaimed PlayStation 4 exclusives of 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn, is about to launch on the PC platform. It is an action-RPG title developed by Guerrilla Games, the studio well-known for its Killzone series.

Horizon Zero Dawn's complete edition is slated to launch on 7th August 2020. The game will be available on Steam and the Epic Games store, to be purchased and downloaded. You can pre-purchase the game right now, in fact, with the complete edition priced at 14.99 USD.

The low price for the game is mainly for a few reasons:

Horizon Zero Dawn is almost a three-year-old game.

The game is getting ported on to PCs.

Sony is trying to grab some of the PC and Xbox customers (this writer's opinion)

Steps to download Horizon Zero Dawn complete edition on PC

Image Credit: Guerrilla Games

Steam users:

Open the Steam store or visit the store page in your web browser. Log in to your account. Search for Horizon Zero Dawn. On the game page, click on add to cart option. Make the payment with your preferred choice. The game will be added to your library. At the top, you can find a library beside the store tab. Click on this option. Horizon Zero Dawn's complete edition will be there ready to download and play (starting 7th August 2020)

Note: Pre-loading a game on Steam before launch depends on its developers.

Epic Games store users:

Open Epic Games store or visit the store page in your web browser. Log in to your account. Search for Horizon Zero Dawn. On the game page, you can find the pre-purchase option. Click on it. Make payments. After a successful transaction, the game will be added to your library. You can download it from there and play starting 7th August 2020.

