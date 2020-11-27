PUBG Mobile lite is the toned-down version of the renowned battle royale title PUBG Mobile. The developers of the game periodically bring in updates to enhance the overall gaming experience for the users.

The recent 0.20.0 update hit the servers of PUBG Mobile lite over a week ago and brought in several new changes into the game. Players can download the latest version and try out the features that have been incorporated. This article provides a step-by-step guide by which the users can download the PUBG Mobile lite 0.20.0 version worldwide.

The players can download/update the game via Google Play Store or use the APK present on the game’s official website. The size of the update on the Google Play Store is 64 MB.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update on Android devices: Step-by-step guide for worldwide users

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update using the APK file.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The users can also click this link to do so.

Step 2: Tap the download button on the top left corner and select the APK option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: After the download is complete, enable the "Install from unknown source" option in the device settings. Players can do so by going to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Locate and install the APK file.

After this process is complete, the users can enjoy trying out the new features.

The size of the APK file is 575 MB, so the players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading it.

