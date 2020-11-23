PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update: New Winter Castle, festival decorations, and more added features

PUBG Mobile has a streamlined version, PUBG Mobile Lite, developed for players with low-end devices to enjoy the same battle royale experience. This toned-down version features a smaller map and fewer players per match. It calls for faster action as each round only lasts about 10 mins.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update hit the global servers a few days back, and it has brought in several new, exciting in-game features that will enhance the gameplay. The Winter Castle and winter festival decorations have been among the most exciting features of this update.

The mountain awaits! 🏂



Just be sure to pay attention to where you're going! 😆 pic.twitter.com/yvneQXbaZl — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) November 21, 2020

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update new features

New Winter Castle

A new location, i.e., the Winter Castle, has been added to the Varenga map. Players can find good loot, which can likely suffice a squad, here. However, the site is out of the map, and players have to cross the waters to get back to the main island.

Winter festival decorations

New structures on the spawn island

Several structures have been added to the spawn island. As mentioned earlier, winter festival decorations have been one of the crucial elements of this update.

Snow on the peaks

The terrain in several areas is now snowy, and the peaks on the map are covered with snow.

There is also an option for snowboarding.

Frozen Egg

Image via Helptrick / YouTube

It is the new throwable item that has been added in-game with this update. The Frozen Egg creates a structure shown in the image below, and users can utilize it to take cover.

Themed lobby

Image via Gaming Duniya / YouTube

This update will also bring a winter-themed lobby. But it is crucial to note that it has not made its way into the game till this point. According to several YouTubers, it could look like the picture above.

Universal Mark feature

Another essential feature that has made its way into the game is the Universal Mark, which enables users to mark supplies, locations, and more.

Several other features/changes have been made in-game. Users can view them all in the video below:

The players can click here to read the patch notes of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0.