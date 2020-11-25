PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the renowned battle royale title PUBG Mobile. The developers of the game frequently introduce new content, including game modes and features, that enhance the overall user experience, and keep the game fresh.

Recently the Payload 2.0 mode has been introduced to the game. Ever since it was made available in the beta version, players have been excited to try out this improved game mode.

Gear up for Payload 2.0! 💪



Catch all the action on PUBG MOBILE LITE! pic.twitter.com/Wamn2xAh5D — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) November 22, 2020

In this article, we list all the new features of the Payload 2.0 in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 version Payload 2.0 Upgrade: List of added features

Armed helicopter

(Image via Krish Gamer / YouTube)

A new armed helicopter has made its way into the game. It has massive firepower and can deal hefty blows to the foes. It can be used as a means to get some thrilling kills.

Armed vehicles

Several new armed vehicles have been added to Payload 2.0. They are similar to the ones present in the Payload 2.0 mode in PUBG Mobile. These vehicles also have firearms attached to them, which can deal significant damage to the foes.

Here are a few of the pictures of the new armed vehicles:

Armed buggy (Image via Krish Gamer / YouTube)

Armed Dacia (Image via Krish Gamer / YouTube)

New location (Stronghold)

New location - Stronghold (Image via Krish Gamer / YouTube)

In the Payload mode, Stadium has been replaced with 'Stronghold.'

Users can easily find the 'Armed helicopter' there, alongside the 'Super Weapon Crate' which consists of high-tier loot, including the bomb suit.

Player ID card

Communication tower

Players can revive their teammates by using the ID at the Communication Tower. The users can pick up a Player ID up to 120 seconds after their teammates' death.

New Equipment (Bomb Suit)

Bomb suit(Image via Krish Gamer / YouTube)

The Bomb Suit has been added to the mode in PUBG Mobile lite, and it reduces the damage taken from explosives.

Apart from these, users can also use repair kits to repair their vehicles, as shown in the picture below:

(Image via Krish Gamer / YouTube)

Players can check out the following video to take a better look at all the features present in the PUBG Mobile lite Payload 2.0 mode:

