How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update global version: Step-by-step guide for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite was developed for players with low-end devices to enjoy a similar battle royale experience. Like its bigger version, PUBG Mobile, this game has amassed huge numbers and is played by millions worldwide.

After the success of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update, the developers have released the 0.20.0 version. It introduced multiple new features into the game, which will undoubtedly enhance the user experience.

The mountain awaits! 🏂



Just be sure to pay attention to where you're going! 😆 pic.twitter.com/yvneQXbaZl — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) November 21, 2020

Players can download/update the game via Google Play Store or using the APK file present on the official website.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update global version for worldwide users

Google Play Store

Gamers can download/update to the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite from the Google Play Store. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Users need to open the Play Store and search for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 2: They can choose the most relevant result.

Step 3: They can then press the install button. If players already have the game on their devices, they will instead find an update button.

After the update/download is complete, users can enjoy trying the latest version. The size of the 0.20.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite on Google Play Store is roughly 64 MB.

Using APK file from the official website

Step 1: Gamers can visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite and then press the APK download option.

Step 2: After the download is complete, they need to enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if not done already.

Step 3: Users have to locate and install the APK file.

The players can check out the new features once this process is complete.

Fighting in a winter wonderland! ⛄ 🐓



Check out the Varenga winterscape today for exciting battles! pic.twitter.com/QYiTDfmWgw — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) November 20, 2020

New features in 0.20.0 update

New winter-themed lobby

New location – Winter Castle

Winter festival decorations

Frozen Egg

Universal Mark

