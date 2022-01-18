How to download latest PUBG Mobile 1.8 update on Android and iOS devices

PUBG Mobile released its most recent major update a few days ago, and it has been available to all the players for a while now. Users are pleased with the new features and content incorporated in the 1.8 version, as these have exceeded their expectations.

The update's main attractions include the New Classic Mode map —Aftermath, the Spider-Man-themed mode, and numerous other improvements. The update size for Android users is roughly 710 MB, while it is 1.73 GB for iOS users.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Thus gamers from the country should avoid downloading the game and thus enjoy BGMI.

Download latest PUBG Mobile 1.8 update

Android devices

Users have multiple ways to download the 1.8 update on their devices. They can either use the APK file from the official website or through the app store.

Click on the update button (Image via Google Play Store)

Gamers looking to update the game through the Play Store can visit it through this file. Following that, customers may click the update option to download the most recent version without any fuss.

If users are looking to get the latest version through the APK file, they may follow these steps:

There are two separate APK files available (Image via Tencent)

Step 1: Players can access the official webpage to download the latest version of APK. There are two different files available: Compact and regular.

The former is smaller, but users must download an additional resource pack. In contrast, the regular version allows gamers to begin playing immediately.

Step 2: They must enable the Install from Unknown Source option and proceed with the file installation.

The 1.8 update has a new game mode (Image via Tencent)

Step 3: After the installation is complete, gamers should log in and enjoy the PUBG Mobile 1.8 update. However, an additional resource file will be required if utilizing the compact version.

Suppose users get an error message during the installation process stating an issue parsing the package. In that case, they can redownload the APK and attempt to install it again.

iOS devices

iOS users should open the Apple App Store and search for PUBG Mobile using the search bar. Next, they can hit the update button to get the 1.8 update.

Also Read Article Continues below

Alternatively, they can open their profiles and access the pending updates section by pressing the Update button beside the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer