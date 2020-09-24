How to download the new Free Fire Booyah day update (APK): Step-by-step guide

The developers of Free Fire recently released a new update (OB24) called Booyah Day. The update has finally hit the servers and brought in several changes to the renowned battle royale. You can click here to read about all the changes.

Players can now download the game via the respective App Stores or by using the APK file of the game. In this article, we offer a step-by-step guide on how to download the new Free Fire Booyah Day update by using APK and OBB files.

How to download the new Free Fire Booyah day update (APK)

To download and successfully run Free Fire, players require both APK and OBB files.

Here are the links to the files:

APK File: Click here

OBB File: Click here

Players can follow these steps to install the game:

Step 1: First, download the files from the links mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' setting on your device, if not done already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: After installing the APK file, rename the OBB file to 'main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth'.

(Note: The game will not work if you don't rename the OBB file. However, you must not change its extension.)

Step 4: Now, paste the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with this name if there isn't one)

Step 5: After the OBB file is copied, you can enjoy playing Free Fire's Booyah Day update.

The size of the APK and OBB files are 45.1 MB and 551.57 MB, respectively. Therefore, players must make sure that they have sufficient storage available on their devices.

If players encounter an error message stating that 'there was a problem parsing the package', they should consider re-downloading the files and following the steps mentioned above again.