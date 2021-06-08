How to download new Free Fire OB28 APK update on PC?

The Free Fire OB28 update will be available later today. The next patch is expected to introduce a slew of interesting new features to the battle royale experience.

Free Fire servers are now down for maintenance, meaning the update will be live in a few hours. The servers are down from 9:30 AM IST (+5:30 GMT) to 6:00 PM IST (+5:30 GMT). Gamers will be able to experience the latest features of the OB28 update once the servers are operational.

They can download this new update on both their smartphones and PCs. This article shares a detailed guide on how users can download the OB28 APK of Free Fire on their PCs after it is made available.

Step-by-step guide to download Free Fire OB28 APK update on PC

Note: This article explains the steps with the BlueStacks software, the most widely used emulator globally. However, all the procedures described here are almost the same for every emulator.

BlueStacks is one of the best emulators in the market (Image via Bluestacks)

Players can follow these steps to update Free Fire's OB28 APK file on their PCs:

Step 1: They must first download and install the BlueStacks emulator from the official website here.

Step 2: After installing the emulator, gamers can open it and go to the Google Play Store and search for "Free Fire." The updated APK file will be available.

Step 3: They may then select the most relevant result and click the green "Install" button.

Once the installation is finished and the server is live, players will be able to play the game on their PC.

Login rewards

Players will get free rewards if they log in to Free Fire between June 9th and June 13th

On logging in between June 9th and June 13th, gamers can receive multiple rewards. After updating the game, they can go to the "Events" tab and tap on "Update for Rewards" to claim:

2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

