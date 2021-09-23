How to download and play the FIFA 22 10-hour trial using EA Play

Gamers who wish to play FIFA 22 before its official release may participate in the Early Access Free Trial. This is a limited 10-hour trial that will allow players to experience the game in advance.

FIFA enthusiasts are preloading the new game ahead of its official launch to avoid wasting time on release day. However, this way, they won't be able to play the game until its release.

On the other hand, those with an EA Play Access membership can try out the game before anyone else. This article explains how players can do so.

FIFA 22: How to play 10-hour Early Access Free Trial with EA Play membership

The first thing that players need to play FIFA 22 Free Trial is an EA Play Access membership. The EA Play service is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as Steam and Origin on PC. Players who are interested in getting an EA Play membership must take the following steps:

They must first go to the EA Play website.

Then, in the upper right-hand corner of the screen, they must click Join Now.

Players must select a payment plan, either monthly or annually, at this point.

After selecting a subscription plan, players will be sent to the appropriate shop on their platform to complete the transaction.

After that, users may preload FIFA 22 and enjoy the Free Trial on their preferred platform.

Note: The EA Play subscription is only valid for one platform. As a result, players should think about where they want to play FIFA 22 Early Access.

With the subscription, players may download and enjoy 10 hours of FIFA 22 gameplay one week ahead of time. Since yesterday, the game has been accessible to preload and play on the EA Play app.

Only from September 22 to October 1 will this Early Access Free Trial be accessible. Members of EA Play who pre-ordered a copy of the game will be able to play after October 1st. Players can also buy the game after its release.

With every new FIFA comes the promise of a new experience, and whether or not EA has been able to deliver on that remains to be seen. For those who don't have the patience to wait for another week or so to enjoy the new iteration of the game, this Early Access through EA Play will be a true blessing.

