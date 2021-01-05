How to download and play Free Fire on laptops in 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire is a fast-paced BR game that is developed and published by Garena. The game has witnessed tremendous growth since its release and was even named the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020.

Free Fire is available only on Android and iOS platforms, but players can use emulators to play the game on their laptops or PCs.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to play Garena Free Fire on a laptop.

Steps to download and play Free Fire on a laptop using Bluestacks

Bluestacks is one of the most trusted emulators on the market

Players can use several Android emulators like Bluestacks, Gameloop, Nox Player, LD Player and MEmu Play to play Free Fire on their PC or laptop.

Bluestacks is one of the most widely used emulators in the gaming community because of the amazing features it offers. Here are some of them:

Game Controls: Players can use the preset controls or customize them according to their choice.

Multi-instance enables users to run multiple applications at once.

Macros to record and replay actions with a single keypress.

Real-time translation.

Eco Mode - Optimize PC usage when running multiple instances.

High-Definition Graphics.

Various other utility features.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install Free Fire on their laptop:

Step 1: Players first need to download and install Bluestacks from the official website. They can click the link provided below to visit the webpage.

Bluestacks website: Click here

Website of Bluestacks

Step 2: After the installation is complete, they have to log in to their Google account on the emulator.

Step 3: Next, they can open Google Play Store on Bluestacks and search for Garena Free Fire.

Search for Free Fire

Step 4: Players can then click on the install button. After the installation is complete, they can play Free Fire on their laptop.

Players would have to follow similar steps to download and play Free Fire using other emulators that have Google Play Store.

