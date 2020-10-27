How to download and play Free Fire on laptops using emulators: Beginner’s step-by-step guide and tips

Free Fire is one of the most downloaded and played battle royale games on the mobile platform. This success can be credited to periodical updates that introduce new features and unique in-game events.

These have not only kept the existing players engaged in the game but also brought in a host of new players. For now, Free Fire is available on the Android and iOS platforms. However, it is s popular that many players wish to play this fast-paced battle royale game on their laptops and PCs using emulators.

In this article, we provide a detailed starters guide to play this title on laptops.

Guide to download and play Free Fire on laptop/PC with emulators

Several emulators are available in the market, and GameLoop, BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, and MEmu are a few of the most popular ones.

Players can follow these steps to download and install Free Fire on BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, and MEmu:

Step 1: Download the emulator from the respective official websites.

Bluestacks: Click here

NoxPlayer: Click here

MEmu: Click here

Step 2: Install the emulator.

Step 3: After the process is complete, they can press on Google Play Store and log in with their accounts.

Step 4: Search for Garena Free Fire in the search bar and select on the most relevant result.

Step 5: Press on the ‘Install’ button.

The download and installation process will start, after which users can enjoy playing Free Fire on their laptops/PCs.

Follow the steps given below to install the game on Gameloop:

Step 1: Download and install the GameLoop emulator from the official website or click here.

Step 2: Open the emulator and search for Free Fire in the search bar.

Step 3: Press on the download button.

After the game is downloaded and installed, users can enjoy playing this fast-paced battle royale title.

Tips

#1 The time taken for the game to download and install will vary as per the laptop and internet speed.

#2 If players face lag issues, they can consider lowering the emulator’s resolution and closing all background apps.

