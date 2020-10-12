How to download and play Free Fire on PC in October 2020: Step-by-step guide and tips

Garena Free Fire is quick-paced battle royale game available for both Android and iOS platforms. This game sees 50 players parachute on to an island, and the last player standing gets the Booyah. It is one of the most popular BR titles on the mobile platform today.

However, some users wish to play it on their PCs, but do not know how to do so. In this article, we discuss the same.

Download and play Free Fire on PCs: A comprehensive guide

Image Credits: BlueStacks

Firstly, players need an emulator to play Free Fire on a PC or system. There are several emulators out there; however, BlueStacks is one of the most popular choices among players due to the features it provides — including preset game controls, a shooting mode, and real-time translation.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and play Free Fire on their PCs:

Step 1: They have to download the BlueStacks emulator from the official website, which can be accessed from this link.

Step 2: Users can then install the emulator.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, they have to open Google Play Store inside the emulator and log in with their accounts.

Step 4: Gamers must then search for Garena Free Fire and click on the most relevant result.

Step 5: Lastly, they have to press on the install button.

After the download and installation are complete, gamers can enjoy playing Free Fire on their PCs.

Tips

#1 If the processor supports virtualisation, enabling it would enhance the performance of the emulator.

#2 Also, if players are facing lag, then reducing the graphics and resolution might help to an extent.

#3 They can adjust the power plan to high performance to speed up the emulator.

