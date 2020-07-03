How to download PUBG Lite for PC

A comprehensive guide on downloading and installing PUBG Lite on your PC.

PUBG Lite is a free-to-play battle royale game designed for low-end PCs.

PUBG LITE on PC (Image Credit: First Post)

PUBG is one of the best online multiplayer battle royale games in the gaming industry. It popularized the battle royale genre and brought the game to the attention of many gamers.

After the game launched on PC, it received a release in the mobile segment as well. However, several players couldn't play the game on their PC as it had a really high graphics requirement. The game was also not available to download for free.

However, PUBG Corporation has introduced a Beta Version of PUBG as PUBG Lite, which is the same but with lower requirements. It allows the players to play the game on lower-end PCs and it's also free-to-play.

Image Credit: Youtube

On that note, here are the recommended requirements of PUBG Lite on PC:

OS-Windows 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU-Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM-8GB

GPU-DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or

AMD-Radeon HD 7870

HDD-4GB

How to download and install PUBG Lite on PC

Step #1- Go to the official website of PUBG Lite and click on the download button. You can also click here to go there directly.

PUBG Lite Website

Step #2- Check the system requirements and download necessary drivers or Direct-X (if required) and press on 'Download'.

Step #3- After that, the installer will start downloading on your PC. (Size-68 MB)

PUBG LITE Installer

Step #4-Open the installer, and click on Next to proceed with the installation and check if all the requirements are fulfilled.

Step #5- After installing, you can launch the game and sign in your account (Make one if you don't have an account)

Step #6- Play PUBG Lite on your PC with your friends.

