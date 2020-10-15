How to download PUBG Lite on PC: Step-by-step guide and system requirements

When one talks about battle royale titles, PUBG is one of the first names to come up. The game’s popularity has skyrocketed in the last few years, with mobile versions PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite revolutionising the genre on the platform.

PUBG Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG PC, made specially for users with low-end PCs. This variant of the game is available for free.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG Lite.

How to download PUBG Lite on PC

Follow the steps given below to download and play PUBG Lite on PC:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Lite. You can also click this link to do so.

Step 2: Click on the download option on the top-right corner of the website. You will be redirected to another page.

Step 3: Next, click on the ‘Download’ button. After this process is complete, install the game.

Step 4: You can enjoy playing the game immediately after installation.

(The time taken for to download and install the game depends on your internet speed and PC)

It is important to note that PUBG Lite is only available for specific countries. You can click here to know if it is available in your country.

PUBG Lite has pretty modest requirements. Here are its minimum and recommended requirements:

PUBG Lite requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

RAM: 4GB

GPU: DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD: 4GB

Recommended

OS: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM” 8GB

GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD: 4GB

