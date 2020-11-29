How to download PUBG Mobile 1.1 Korean (KR) version on Android devices: Step-by-step guide for beginners

It is no secret that PUBG Mobile has become somewhat of a global gaming phenomenon.

The battle royale sensation has a series of region-specific versions to cater to the needs of players from different parts of the world.

PUBG Mobile Korea is one of the most popular alternative versions of the game. It is published by PUBG Corporation and has the same gameplay as the original game. However, it also has a few changes in the form of events, currency and more.

The Korean version of PUBG Mobile is only available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store of the Korea and Japan regions. However, players from other regions can download it using APK and OBB files or via external stores like TapTap.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG Mobile Korean version via stores like TapTap and using APK and OBB files.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.1 Korean (KR) version on Android devices

TapTap store

Follow the steps given below to download the Korean version of PUBG Mobile via TapTap store:

Step 1: Download the TapTap application from the official website.

Step 2: Install the APK. Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option before installing it.

Step 3: Open TapTap and search for PUBG Mobile Korea. Click on the most relevant option and press the download button.

After the download process is complete, players can enjoy playing the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

APK and OBB files

PUBG Mobile 1.1 Korean Version APK and OBB file download link: Click here

The size of the zip file is 1.37 GB.

Follow the steps given below to download the Korean version of PUBG Mobile using the APK and OBB files of the game:

Step 1: Download the zip file from the link provided above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if you haven’t enabled it already.

Step 3: Install the APK file, but do not open it yet.

Step 4: Copy the ‘com.pubg.krmobile’ folder containing the zip file to Android/OBB.

After the files are copied, players can enjoy playing the KR version of PUBG Mobile.

