How to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 Beta for worldwide users: A step-by-step guide

Battle Royale genre has witnessed a meteoric rise on the mobile platform, with games like PUBG Mobile emerging as the frontrunners. The title is trendy and has accumulated a massive daily active player base. One of the reasons behind PUBG Mobile's growth could be the wide variety of features introduced by the developers with the updates.

A beta version is usually released to the public to test out all the new features before they are implemented. The PUBG Mobile 1.3 Beta has recently been rolled out, and the users have an opportunity to have a glimpse of the new aspects.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the players can download the latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 Beta on their Android device via the APK file.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 Beta for worldwide users: Step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile 1.3 Beta download link: Click here

The file size is around 624 MB. Users must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Step 1: First, download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version from the afore-mentioned link.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown source' option if it hasn't been done previously.

Step 3: Locate and install the APK. After the beta version is installed, open it and select the desired resource pack.

Step 4: Upon the conclusion of the in-game patches, press the guest option. A dialogue will appear, asking the players to enter the invitation code.

Enter the invitation code

Step 5: Enter the invitation code in the text field and press the yellow button below it.

Users can enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version on their device. If they face a 'There was a problem parsing the package' error, consider downloading the APK file again and following the aforementioned steps.

