How to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR (Korean) version update: Download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile KR or Korean version is one of the region-specific variants of PUBG Mobile. It was made to cater to users from the respective region and features an array of exclusive in-game cosmetic items.

Moreover, the Korean version of the title has a unique currency called the "Donkatsu Medal," which can be used to purchase crates from the in-game store.

Recently, the 1.3 update was rolled out, and several new items have made their way into the game.

Players from Korea can directly avail the latest version of the game via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, users from other regions can download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR update from the TapTap application.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can use the TapTap application to download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR version update on their devices.

Step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR version update

Follow the steps given below to download the latest update of PUBG Mobile KR:

Step 1: First, the players must download the TapTap application from its official website. The link for it has been provided below:

TapTap: Click here

Official website of TapTap

Step 2: Users should enable the “Install from unknown source” option if not enabled previously and then install the APK file.

Step 3: Next, players must open the TapTap application and search for PUBG Mobile KR.

Step 4: Several results will appear on the screen. Users must choose the most suitable option and tap the download button.

If players have an older version of PUBG Mobile KR installed on their devices, they will have an update button instead of the download option. They can click on that to directly update to the latest iteration of PUBG Mobile KR.

After the installation process is completed, players can enjoy playing the new PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 version on their devices.

