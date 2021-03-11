PUBG Mobile 3rd Anniversary Celebration: Login rewards, events and free title revealed

The 3rd Anniversary of PUBG Mobile is just around the corner, and the developers have a lot of events in-store for its users. These events will keep the players engaged and offer them a chance to obtain various permanent exclusive items for free, including multiple sets and more.
This article looks at the 3rd Anniversary events in PUBG Mobile, login rewards, the free title and more.
PUBG Mobile 3rd Anniversary Celebrations
Log In reward
Here is a list of items that players can claim as login rewards.
- Login 1 day – Thrill Ride BP Crate
- Login 2 day – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- Login 3 day – 20 AG
- Login 4 day – Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- Login 5 day – 30 AG
- Login 6 day – Classic Coupon Crate
- Login 7 day – Red Menace Outfit
Title
The title is likely called '3 Years Together,' and was teased in a Tweet. This will probably be given out to players completing specific tasks between March 18 and March 25. Further details about obtaining it are yet to be announced.
Events
Rhythm's Fortune (March 9 to April 10)
Players can obtain Permanent Pretty in Pink Headpiece and Permanent Pretty in Pink Set during the 3rd Anniversary celebrations. They will have to play the game and complete specific event missions, which can be used to draw prizes based on their luck at the Redemption Center. They will require three tokens to draw one reward, while a set of 10 will cost them '30 Music Notes'.
Players will also obtain certain rewards for drawing the prizes a certain number of times
- 100 times – Off-road Buggy (10D)
- 250 times – Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- 500 times – Battle for Glory
- 1000 times – Reaper– M416
- 1600 times – Pretty in Pink Set
The exact details of the events given below are yet to be revealed by the developers:
- 3rd Anniversary (March 21)
- Pan Jam (March 15)
- Beat It (March 15)
- Tap Joy (March 15)
PUBG's 3rd anniversary celebrations seem to have a lot in store for players if the leaks and rumors are true. With plenty of items to be won this time around, the 3rd anniversary events are all set to get quite heated.
