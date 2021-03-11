PUBG Mobile 3rd Anniversary Celebration: Login rewards, events and free title revealed

The 3rd Anniversary of PUBG Mobile is just around the corner, and the developers have a lot of events in-store for its users. These events will keep the players engaged and offer them a chance to obtain various permanent exclusive items for free, including multiple sets and more.

This article looks at the 3rd Anniversary events in PUBG Mobile, login rewards, the free title and more.

PUBG Mobile 3rd Anniversary Celebrations

Log In reward

3rd Anniversary Celebration: Log In

Here is a list of items that players can claim as login rewards.

Login 1 day – Thrill Ride BP Crate

– Thrill Ride BP Crate Login 2 day – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

– Supply Crate Coupon Scrap Login 3 day – 20 AG

– 20 AG Login 4 day – Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

– Classic Crate Coupon Scrap Login 5 day – 30 AG

– 30 AG Login 6 day – Classic Coupon Crate

– Classic Coupon Crate Login 7 day – Red Menace Outfit

Title

The title is likely called '3 Years Together,' and was teased in a Tweet. This will probably be given out to players completing specific tasks between March 18 and March 25. Further details about obtaining it are yet to be announced.

Events

Events in Free Fire

Rhythm's Fortune (March 9 to April 10)

Players can obtain Permanent Pretty in Pink Headpiece and Permanent Pretty in Pink Set during the 3rd Anniversary celebrations. They will have to play the game and complete specific event missions, which can be used to draw prizes based on their luck at the Redemption Center. They will require three tokens to draw one reward, while a set of 10 will cost them '30 Music Notes'.

Rhythms fortune event

Players will also obtain certain rewards for drawing the prizes a certain number of times

100 times – Off-road Buggy (10D)

250 times – Pretty in Pink Headpiece

500 times – Battle for Glory

1000 times – Reaper– M416

1600 times – Pretty in Pink Set

The exact details of the events given below are yet to be revealed by the developers:

3rd Anniversary (March 21)

Pan Jam (March 15)

Beat It (March 15)

Tap Joy (March 15)

PUBG's 3rd anniversary celebrations seem to have a lot in store for players if the leaks and rumors are true. With plenty of items to be won this time around, the 3rd anniversary events are all set to get quite heated.

