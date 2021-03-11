Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: Early update rewards, new items, and more

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was released recently (Image via PUBG Mobile)
The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was released recently (Image via PUBG Mobile)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 2 hr ago
Feature
Advertisement

The immense popularity of PUBG Mobile in the last few years can be credited to the periodic updates that bring new and exciting features to the game.

Several features were added to PUBG Mobile with the 1.3 update, including the Clowns Tricks gameplay and the Hundred Rhythms game mode.

Players can download the update from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. It requires 640 MB of storage space on Android devices and 1.55 GB of space on iOS devices.

As always, players will be rewarded with multiple items if they update the game within a specific timeframe. This article takes a look at the early update rewards, new items and more.

Also Read: New Hundred Rhythms game mode in PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: All you need to know

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update

Early update rewards

(Image via PUBG Mobile)
(Image via PUBG Mobile)

If players update to the latest version of PUBG Mobile between March 9 and March 14, they will receive the following rewards:

  • 3,000 BP
  • 100 AG
  • Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)

New features/items

Hundred Rhythms - Game Mode

The Hundred Rhythms game mode is one of the biggest features that were added to PUBG Mobile with the latest update. In this mode, players get to choose from three Music Armbands, each of which provides three special skills:

Guardian Armband

  • Music Barrier
  • Music Conversion
  • Pop Metal

Recon Armband

  • Sonic Scan
  • Encore
  • Sound Burst

Camouflage Armband

  • Stealth
  • Surveillance
  • Breathing Easy

Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

Advertisement
The 1.3 update brings a new weapon and a new vehicle to PUBG Mobile (Image via Google Play Store)
The 1.3 update brings a new weapon and a new vehicle to PUBG Mobile (Image via Google Play Store)

The Mosin-Nagant is a new weapon that was added to PUBG Mobile with the latest patch. It utilizes 7.62mm ammunition and is available on the Erangel and Vikendi maps.

Motor Glider

The Motor Glider is a two-person vehicle that was recently added to PUBG Mobile (Image via PUBG Mobile)
The Motor Glider is a two-person vehicle that was recently added to PUBG Mobile (Image via PUBG Mobile)

A vehicle called Motor Glider has also been added to PUBG Mobile. It is a two-person vehicle with one front seat for the pilot and a back seat for the passenger. It is available on the Erangel and Miramar maps.

Many other changes have been implemented in the game. Here are a few of them:

  • Various performance and system improvements
  • New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival
  • Melee Weapon Display Feature
  • All-Talent Championship
  • Clowns’ Tricks Gameplay (From March 31)

Players can click here to read the complete patch notes of the update.

Season 18

Advertisement
Season 18 of PUBG Mobile will begin in a few days (Image via PUBG Mobile / Facebook)
Season 18 of PUBG Mobile will begin in a few days (Image via PUBG Mobile / Facebook)

Season 18 of PUBG Mobile will begin on March 17. The Season 18 Royale Pass will have two paid variants - the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. They can be purchased for 600 and 1800 UC, respectively.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 Update (Global version): APK+OBB download link for worldwide users

Published 11 Mar 2021, 12:12 IST
comments icon
PUBG
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी