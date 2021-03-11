PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: Early update rewards, new items, and more

The immense popularity of PUBG Mobile in the last few years can be credited to the periodic updates that bring new and exciting features to the game.

Several features were added to PUBG Mobile with the 1.3 update, including the Clowns Tricks gameplay and the Hundred Rhythms game mode.

Players can download the update from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. It requires 640 MB of storage space on Android devices and 1.55 GB of space on iOS devices.

As always, players will be rewarded with multiple items if they update the game within a specific timeframe. This article takes a look at the early update rewards, new items and more.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update

Early update rewards

(Image via PUBG Mobile)

If players update to the latest version of PUBG Mobile between March 9 and March 14, they will receive the following rewards:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)

New features/items

Hundred Rhythms - Game Mode

The Hundred Rhythms game mode is one of the biggest features that were added to PUBG Mobile with the latest update. In this mode, players get to choose from three Music Armbands, each of which provides three special skills:

Guardian Armband

Music Barrier

Music Conversion

Pop Metal

Recon Armband

Sonic Scan

Encore

Sound Burst

Camouflage Armband

Stealth

Surveillance

Breathing Easy

Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

The 1.3 update brings a new weapon and a new vehicle to PUBG Mobile (Image via Google Play Store)

The Mosin-Nagant is a new weapon that was added to PUBG Mobile with the latest patch. It utilizes 7.62mm ammunition and is available on the Erangel and Vikendi maps.

Motor Glider

The Motor Glider is a two-person vehicle that was recently added to PUBG Mobile (Image via PUBG Mobile)

A vehicle called Motor Glider has also been added to PUBG Mobile. It is a two-person vehicle with one front seat for the pilot and a back seat for the passenger. It is available on the Erangel and Miramar maps.

Many other changes have been implemented in the game. Here are a few of them:

Various performance and system improvements

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

Melee Weapon Display Feature

All-Talent Championship

Clowns’ Tricks Gameplay (From March 31)

Players can click here to read the complete patch notes of the update.

Season 18

Season 18 of PUBG Mobile will begin in a few days (Image via PUBG Mobile / Facebook)

Season 18 of PUBG Mobile will begin on March 17. The Season 18 Royale Pass will have two paid variants - the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. They can be purchased for 600 and 1800 UC, respectively.

