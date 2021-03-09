PUBG Mobile 1.3 Update (Global version): APK+OBB download link for worldwide users

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update has finally been made available for Android and iOS platforms. The update brings in a plethora of new features to the game, including the Hundred Rhythms Mode and the Clowns' Tricks Gameplay.

Players can download the update directly from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Android users can also download the latest version of PUBG Mobile using the APK file from the official website.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile using the APK file of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 global update using APK file

Players do not need the OBB file to download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update. Only the APK file will suffice.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update download link: Click here.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update on their devices:

Step 1: Players should first download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 APK file from the link provided above.

Step 2: After the download is complete, they should enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option.

Step 3: Next, players should locate and install the file.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, they can open the game and select the desired resource pack - Low-spec or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Upon completion of the download, players can enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile on their devices.

Note: The APK file size is 943 MB, so players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the file. The size of the resource pack depends on the user’s preference.

If players encounter a parsing error while installing the APK file, they should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

