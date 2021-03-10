New Hundred Rhythms game mode in PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: All you need to know

The highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was released yesterday, bringing a plethora of new features to the game.

The Hundred Rhythms Mode is a new game mode that was added to PUBG Mobile with the update. This article provides an overview of this game mode.

New Hundred Rhythms Mode in PUBG Mobile

The New Hundred Rhythms mode is only available on the Erangel map. The new game mode features Music Armbands, each of which grants players three special skills – 1 active and two passive.

Players will have to select their preferred armband at the start of every match. The armband cannot be changed after the player has entered the game.

Hundred Rhythms Mode

The active skill will be available at the start of the game. Meanwhile, players will need cassettes to unlock the passive skills.

Choose the desired Armband (Image Via Natural YT/ YouTube)

The Music Armbands and their abilities are as follows:

Guardian Armband

Music Barrier: This active skill creates a semi-transparent barrier around the player that reduces the bullets' damage.

Music Conversation: This can be used to disable the barrier and recover the energy of allies within a specific range.

Pop Metal: This ability is also linked with the music barrier. When the players and allies are inside the barrier, their reload time will decrease.

Recon Armband

Sonic Scan: This is an active ability and can be used to throw forward a scanning device. It scans and marks enemies in a specific radius.

Encore: When players knock the marked enemy, they will regain HP using this ability.

Sound Burst: When there are marked enemies around, the ammunition will carry an electric charge that will deal additional damage to opponents over time.

Camouflage Armband

Stealth: Using this active skill, players’ outfits will be changed to a Ghillie Suit for a specific time, enabling them to hide from their opponents.

Surveillance: This passive ability will tip the players when there are enemies around them.

Breathing Easy: This ability will gradually recover the HP when players haven’t taken damage recently.

