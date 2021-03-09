PUBG Mobile Kr (Korean) 1.3 version: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile KR is one of the most popular versions of renowned battle royale title PUBG Mobile. It is only available in the Korea and Japan regions.

PUBG Mobile's 1.3 update has made its way into this version, bringing in an array of new features, including a new weapon, a new game mode and more.

Players from the Japan and Korea regions can download the latest version of the game directly from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, players from other countries can use applications like TapTap or the game's APK file to download it.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download and install PUBG Mobile Korea 1.3.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Korea 1.3 update using TapTap

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Korea 1.3 update using TapTap:

Step 1: Players should first download the TapTap application from the official website. They can use the link given below to do so:

TapTap: Click here

Step 2: Players then have to locate and install the APK file. However, they must enable the "Install from unknown source" option before installation.

Step 3: Next, players can open TapTap and search for PUBG Mobile KR.

Step 4: Numerous results will appear on the screen. Players have to select the most relevant result and click on the download button.

If players already have the older version of PUBG Mobile KR installed on their devices, they will find an update button instead. They can click on that to directly update the game to the latest version.

Once the installation is complete, players can enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile Korea.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

