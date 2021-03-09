How to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 update using TapTap: Download link for global users

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update started rolling out today and will be made available to all players by 08:00 UTC.

The update will bring a variety of new features, including the Hundred Rhythms Mode and the Clowns' Tricks Gameplay, to the game.

Players will receive a series of rewards if they update PUBG Mobile between March 9 and March 14. Here are the rewards:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)

1️⃣.3️⃣ Patch Notes is also hot and ready now! Check it out 🔗https://t.co/9MMp5zfTCP https://t.co/wZARxq6TOZ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 8, 2021

Players can download/update PUBG Mobile from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. They can also use the TapTap app to download the 1.3 update on their devices.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update using TapTap.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How can players download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update using TapTap?

Players can follow the steps given below to download the latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 update using the TapTap application.

Step 1: Players should first visit the official website of TapTap and download the app. The link to the website is given below:

TapTap website: Click here

Step 2: They then have to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option if it hasn’t been done previously.

Step 3: Next, players should locate and install the TapTap application.

Step 4: After the installation process is complete, players can open the TapTap app and search for PUBG Mobile using the search bar.

Step 5: Several results will appear on the screen. Players have to choose the most relevant result and click on the download button.

If players already have an older version of PUBG Mobile installed on their device, an update button will be displayed instead. They can click on that button to update to the latest version of the battle royale game.

After the in-game patches are completed, players can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile.

