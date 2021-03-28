How to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 Kr version: Download link and guide for worldwide users

Apart from the global version, PUBG Mobile has multiple region-specific variants such as KR, TW, and VN, that have been made to cater to the users from the respective countries. PUBG Mobile KR or Korea is one of the most popular alternative versions of the battle royale title.

It features an extensive range of in-game cosmetic items like skins, costumes, and more. Moreover, it has a unique currency called ‘Donkatsu Medal,’ which can be used by the players for purchasing crates and more.

Players from the Korea and Japan regions can download the latest version of the game from the Google Play Store / Apple App Store. PUBG Mobile KR can also be downloaded using TapTap.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how users can download PUBG Mobile KR via the TapTap application.

A step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR version using TapTap

Note: The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR on Taptap is around 666 MB. Simultaneously, the size required for the resource pack is based on the option that the players choose.

Players need to ensure that they have sufficient space available on their devices before downloading the game.

Follow the given steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 update via TapTap:

Step 1: Users must visit the official website of TapTap and download its application. They can click on the link given below to visit it:

TapTap official website: Click here

Step 2: After the APK is downloaded, players should locate and install it. Before doing so, they must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Step 3: Finally, players can open TapTap on their devices and search for PUBG Mobile KR via the search bar.

Step 4: Several results will appear on their screens. Users have to choose the most suitable result and click on the ‘Download’ button. The download for PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 version will soon commence.

In case players have an older version of PUBG Mobile KR present on their device, users will find an ‘Update’ option. Click on it to update to the latest version.

