PUBG Mobile 1.3 update (global version): APK download link for worldwide users

The latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was released a few weeks back and caught the attention of the game's fans worldwide. It brought in new and exciting features, like multiple game modes, including Hundred Rhythms, a new vehicle, Motor Glider, in-game improvements, and more.

The Battle Royale title celebrated its third anniversary on March 21st, and to commemorate the occasion, a party featuring DJs Alesso, Lost Frequencies, and R3HAB was hosted.

If players haven't downloaded the game yet, they can do so from Google Play Store or via the APK file on the official website.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version using the APK from the official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version using APK from the official website

Gamers can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update:

Step 1: First, users have to download and install the game's APK file from the official website, the link to which is here.

The APK file's size is around 943 MB, and the in-game patches' size will vary depending on the pack selection. Users have to ensure there is sufficient storage available on their devices.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, they can locate and install the file. However, players must enable the 'install from unknown source' option if it hasn't been done previously.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, they can open the game and select the preferred resource pack: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Upon completion of the in-game patches, players can enjoy new game elements like game modes, firearms, vehicles, and more

If users face a parsing error while installing the APK, they can re-download the file and try again.

