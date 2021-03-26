PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (March 26th): Free AG, emotes, set and more

PUBG Mobile redeem codes are an excellent way to acquire exclusive in-game items like emotes, skins and outfits for free. These items can otherwise only be purchased by spending UC.

Redeem codes are usually released during live streams or on Free Fire's official social media handles.

This article provides a list of the latest redeem codes in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (March 24th)

Here is a list of all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today, along with their rewards:

Locking in Los Leones (3d)

PUBGMOBILELOVEU – Locking in Los Leones (3d)

Lost Frequencies - Rise (60d)

LOSTFREQPUBGM - Lost Frequencies - Rise (60d)

33 AG

20180321 – 33 AG

R3HAB Stars – Align (60d)

R3HABPUBGM – R3HAB Stars – Align (60d)

200 BP

DRPIKACHUPUBGM – Bunny Dance (3d), 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set (3d)

KALFANPUBGM - Bunny Dance (3d), 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set (3d)

Casual Stroll Set (3d)

QADEERPUBGM - Bunny Dance (3d), 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set (3d)

MRKHANPUBGM - Bunny Dance (3d), 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set (3d)

Bunny Dance (3d)

SOLOKINGPUBGM - Bunny Dance (3d), 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set (3d)

DUCKYPUBGM - Bunny Dance (3d), 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set (3d)

These redeem codes currently work, and players have to use them as soon as possible before they expire. Once exhausted, these codes cannot be used to collect any rewards. Players who try to use an expired redeem code will face the following error:

“Redemption Limit Reached.”

How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile

Players can follow the steps given below to use PUBG Mobile redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official PUBG Mobile redemption center. They can also click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, they should enter all the required details, such as the PUBG Mobile UID, redeem code and verification code, into the respective text fields.

Step 3: Once the particulars have been filled out, players should tap the ‘Redeem Code’ button.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear on the screen, asking players to check all of the particulars. After verifying them, they can click on the OK button.

The rewards will be sent to the player via the in-game mail section.

