PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (March 22nd): Free emotes, outfit, mask, pan skin, and more

PUBG Mobile celebrated its third anniversary yesterday, and the developers hosted a party featuring the renowned DJs - Alesso, Lost Frequencies, and R3HAB. The in-game events are already underway to memorialize this fantastic feat.

The developers have released numerous redeem codes for various items, like emotes, outfits, masks, pan skins, BPs, and more to mark the occasion. These codes can be used only from the official redemption center.

This article provides players with a list of redeem codes.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (March 22nd)

Various rewards

Here is a list of the redeem codes along with the rewards:

Winning Chicken – Pan

CHICKENDINNER – 100 BP and Winning Chicken – Pan (3d)

Streets of Volnova emote

DROPTHEB3ATS – Streets of Volnova emote (1d) and Neon Punk Sweats Blue (1d)

Pochinki Goes Boom emote

HAPPY3RDBIRTHDAY – Supply Crate coupon, Pochinki Goes Boom emote (1d), and Silver Masquerade Mask.

Players are advised to use these codes quickly before their redemption limit is reached.

Using redeem codes in PUBG Mobile

Official rewards redemption center

Players can follow these steps to use these codes and collect the rewards in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: First, they have to visit the PUBG Mobile Redemption Center here.

Step 2: Next, gamers can enter all the necessary details like their PUBG Mobile UID, redeem code, and verification code.

Step 3: After entering all the particulars, they must press the redeem code button. A pop-up will appear, prompting them to confirm the entered details.

Step 4: They may press OK and will soon receive the rewards, which can be collected from the in-game mail section.

Once the code has expired, players cannot use it to collect the rewards. The following error message will be displayed to those trying to use an exhausted code:

“Invalid redemption code or character ID.”

or

“Redemption Limit Reached.”

