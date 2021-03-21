Top 5 tips to reach Conqueror tier faster in PUBG Mobile Season 18

PUBG Mobile is among the top Battle Royale games. It features a ranked based system like most of the other titles. Players are divided into various ranks, with Conqueror being the highest one.

Many gamers desire to increase their PUBG Mobile ranks and reach the Conqueror tier and look for tips, which this article discusses.

Five useful tips to reach Conqueror tier quicker in PUBG Mobile Season 18

#1 - Timing of the push

Image via wallpaperaccess.com

Timing of the push is one factor that can help players climb up the tiers quicker. It is crucial to start the grind in the earlier stages of the ranked season as they are likely to face lesser competition.

Later, they would encounter a high concentration of users climbing up the ranks, facing heavy contention. With the ranked Season 18 starting a few days back, it is the perfect time for the users to begin their push.

#2 - Survival

Image via SPD Gaming /YouTube

In PUBG Mobile, users get Rank Points based on various criteria, survival being one. Therefore, surviving for a longer duration would yield them a higher number of points.

Gamers can consider playing safe in the earlier stages of the match and avoid rushing onto foes. Moreover, they should be careful while rotating across the map with the formation of the play zone.

#3 - Sensitivity settings and Layout

Image via Vulcan/YouTube

Sensitivity settings and layout are a few of the essential aspects affecting users’ gameplay on the battlefield. They are recommended to have a sensitivity and layout depending on their preference and the device being used.

Also, copying the exact settings of the users isn’t always beneficial to users.

#4 - Playing with a team

Image via PUBG Mobile

If users want to reach Conqueror or higher tiers in PUBG Mobile, it is recommended to play alongside a team rather than play with randoms. Playing with familiar players can help build up coordination, increasing their chances of getting a Chicken Dinner!

Gamers might lose points while playing with random teammates, as they may lack appropriate coordination and communication.

#5 - Landing spots

Image via Ruppo

Landing spots are the final suggestion on this list, and they generally depend upon the plane’s trajectory. Dropping at hot drops is quite risky for users because many foes are expected to swarm around these areas.

They have to avoid hot drops as doing so can lead to an early elimination from the game. Gamers can calculate and strategically decide their spots to increase their chance of surviving longer.

Note: This article is a reflection of the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another. Reaching Conqueror and climbing up the tiers in PUBG Mobile isn’t an easy task, and the players would have to work hard.

