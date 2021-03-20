PUBG Mobile 1.3: Season 18 Week 2 RP missions revealed

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 commenced on March 17 and will come to an end on May 15.

Players must complete daily and season challenge missions that are revealed every week to earn RP Points and progress through the Royale Pass.

The missions for Week 2 have now been revealed for Royale Pass EZ Mission License holders.

RP EZ Mission License

This article provides players with a list of the PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 2 RP missions.

Also Read: Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game has the better Battle Royale mode in March 2021?

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 2 RP missions

Here is a list of all PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 2 RP missions:

Advertisement

#1 Choose 1 of 3 (150 RP Points)

Kill 8 enemies with Mini14 in Classic mode.

Kill 8 enemies with VSS in Classic mode.

Kill 8 enemies with SKS in Classic mode.

#2 Choose 1 of 2 (75 RP Points)

Eliminate 200 enemies with the AUG A3 in Arena.

Kill 10 enemies with AUG A3 in Classic mode.

#3 Win a Classic match 1 time while wearing a Spetsnaz Helmet (Lv. 3) (75 RP Points)

#4 Pick up Ghillie Suit in 6 matches in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

#5 Win 30 times in Arena (125 RP Points)

#6 Choose 1 of 3 missions (75 RP Points)

Land on any rooftop in Paradise Resort (Sanhok) 3 times in Classic mode.

Land on any rooftop in Pecado (Miramar) 3 times in Classic mode.

Land on any rooftop in Sosnovka Military Base (Erangel) 3 times in Classic mode.

#7 Choose 1 of 2 missions (75 RP Points)

Kill 20 enemies with M762 in Classic mode.

Eliminate 200 enemies with M762 in Arena.

#8 Pick up 4x Scope in 10 matches in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

Players can also watch the video below to find out more about these missions.

Also Read: 5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 3 GB RAM devices (2021)