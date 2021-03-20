PUBG Mobile 1.3 Season 18 Royale Pass: Price, free rewards, and more

With the commencement of every season in PUBG Mobile, a new Royale Pass (RP) is also released. Season 18 RP was released a few days back and will last for roughly around two months and come to an end on May 15.

As usual, players can earn numerous exclusive rewards like gun skins, outfits, emotes, and more while progressing through it.

This article outlines the prices, free rewards, and more of the PUBG Mobile Season 18 RP.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 RP: Price, free rewards, and more

Price

There are two different variants of the Royale Pass available in PUBG Mobile. Players can procure Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 and 1800 UC, respectively.

Free RP rewards

Friends Forever Emote - one of the free rewards of Season 18 Royale Pass.

The following is a list of Free Royale Pass rewards:

RP 1 – 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 3 – 5 RP Badges Voucher

RP 5 – Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 6 – 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 7 – 1000 BP

RP 9 – 15 Silver

RP 10 – Mission Card

RP 11 – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 13 – 5 RP Badges Voucher

RP 15 – Friends Forever Emote

RP 16 – 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 17 – 1000 BP

RP 19 – 15 Silver

RP 20 – 20 Silver

RP 21 – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 23 – 5 RP Badges Voucher

RP 25 – Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 26 – 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 27 – 1000 BP

RP 29 – 15 Silver

RP 30 – Electronica Hearts Parachute

RP 31 – 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 33 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

RP 35 – 30 Silver

RP 36 – 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 37 – 1000 BP

RP 39 – 15 Silver

RP 40 – 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 41 – 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 43 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

RP 45 – Pink & Blue Harmony - VSS

RP 46 – 4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 47 – 1000 BP

RP 49 – 15 Silver

RP 50 – Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 51 – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 53 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

RP 55 – 5 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 57 – 1000 BP

RP 59 – 15 Silver

RP 60 – 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

How to upgrade Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

How to upgrade RP in PUBG Mobile

Players can follow the steps given below to upgrade Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and tap on the RP icon.

Step 2: The Royale Pass will appear on the screen. Next, tap on the ‘Upgrade Pass.’

Step 3: Choose the desired option and click on the button present below them.

