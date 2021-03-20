PUBG Mobile 1.3 Season 18 Royale Pass: Price, free rewards, and more

With the commencement of every season in PUBG Mobile, a new Royale Pass (RP) is also released. Season 18 RP was released a few days back and will last for roughly around two months and come to an end on May 15.
As usual, players can earn numerous exclusive rewards like gun skins, outfits, emotes, and more while progressing through it.
This article outlines the prices, free rewards, and more of the PUBG Mobile Season 18 RP.
PUBG Mobile Season 18 RP: Price, free rewards, and more
Price
There are two different variants of the Royale Pass available in PUBG Mobile. Players can procure Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 and 1800 UC, respectively.
Free RP rewards
The following is a list of Free Royale Pass rewards:
- RP 1 – 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 3 – 5 RP Badges Voucher
- RP 5 – Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
- RP 6 – 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 7 – 1000 BP
- RP 9 – 15 Silver
- RP 10 – Mission Card
- RP 11 – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 13 – 5 RP Badges Voucher
- RP 15 – Friends Forever Emote
- RP 16 – 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 17 – 1000 BP
- RP 19 – 15 Silver
- RP 20 – 20 Silver
- RP 21 – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 23 – 5 RP Badges Voucher
- RP 25 – Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
- RP 26 – 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 27 – 1000 BP
- RP 29 – 15 Silver
- RP 30 – Electronica Hearts Parachute
- RP 31 – 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 33 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- RP 35 – 30 Silver
- RP 36 – 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 37 – 1000 BP
- RP 39 – 15 Silver
- RP 40 – 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 41 – 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 43 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- RP 45 – Pink & Blue Harmony - VSS
- RP 46 – 4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 47 – 1000 BP
- RP 49 – 15 Silver
- RP 50 – Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
- RP 51 – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 53 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- RP 55 – 5 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 57 – 1000 BP
- RP 59 – 15 Silver
- RP 60 – 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
How to upgrade Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile
Players can follow the steps given below to upgrade Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile:
Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and tap on the RP icon.
Step 2: The Royale Pass will appear on the screen. Next, tap on the ‘Upgrade Pass.’
Step 3: Choose the desired option and click on the button present below them.
