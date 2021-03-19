PUBG Mobile creator Krafton looking to increase investment in India, releases job posting for investment and strategy analyst

Krafton Inc., the creators of the famous battle royale title PUBG and the MMORPG game called TERA, unveiled its investment of $100 million in India.

Recently, they have made good on this statement by investing $22.4 million, ₹164 crore, in India's Nodwin Gaming. This investment aims to develop the Esports landscape in the country and boost efforts in the region.

In the latest development, Krafton has put out a recruitment notice for Investment & Strategy Analyst in India.

The job posting

The job was posted on Krafton's LinkedIn profile, with the role being based in Banglore, India. PUBG India Private Limited is registered in Bangalore.

Moreover, the company has made several hires in the country to expand in the Indian market.

Anuj Tandon was named the regional head of corporate development for India and MENA. In January, Aneesh Aravind was recruited as the country manager for the newly formed PUBG Mobile operations team in India. Some of the other additions to the team include:

Job Requirements, Responsibilities, and Duties

Requirements:

Preferred with up to 3 years of experience in IB/consulting/PE/VC with deep knowledge on interactive entertainment, gaming, and IT sector or M&E sector as an Analyst. Having relevant experiences in transactions from deal sourcing to closing or PMI is a big plus.

Preferred MBA/CFA/CPA or reputable university degree in finance, economics, business, or computer science.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills in working with/for internal and external partners.

Should have passion about Games and Entertainment industry

Strong Skills in Presentation and data positioning along with strong verbal and written communication skills

Responsibilities and Duties:

Support senior team in evaluation and analysis of M&A/Investment opportunities, including conducting gaming/entertainment/tech industry research and analysis, supporting in company due diligence, building financial models, drafting investment discussion materials and reports, work closely with internal leaders and external advisors

Actively support in key corporate strategic planning processes, working across businesses and management/development/publishing functions to frame the corporate strategy and drive alignment and execution on key initiatives.

Support the process and global deal flow evaluation concerning India and MENA regions and assist global teams.

Level up your career, as we build out our team in India - directly working with me for investments, M&A, strategy and more in the M&E space. Bonus points if you play games. RT for Good Karma. #Gaming #India #Hiring. https://t.co/v5b2aO27Sf — Anuj Tandon (@Anuj_Tandon) March 19, 2021

