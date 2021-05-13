How to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 update low storage APK file: Step-by-step guide and download link

A few days ago, the developers of PUBG Mobile rolled out the 1.4 update. As always, a wide array of new features made their way into the prominent BR title. Here are a few of them:

Titan Strikes

Titan Last Stand (May 25 - June 8)

Microcosm (June 9 - July 5)

New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1)

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Readers can click here to read the complete patch notes and learn more about the features.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 update via the compact APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 update using low storage APK file

On the official website of PUBG Mobile, a low storage APK has been recently introduced, and players can install the newest iteration using it. However, it is worth noting that they will choose between either Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack after downloading the compact variant.

Below are the steps to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version using APK:

Step 1: Download the low storage APK of PUBG Mobile. The link for it has been given below:

Small/Compact version of APK: Click here

The APK file size for the compact variant is 661 MB. In addition, the size of the resource pack depends on the selection made by the players. Before downloading, they have to ensure that sufficient storage space is available.

Step 2: After the file is downloaded, toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source option.” Next, locate and install the APK.

Select the resource pack

Step 3: Once the installation is over, players have to open the game and choose between the resource packs.

Step 4: Then, they can log in to their accounts and enjoy the new PUBG Mobile 1.4 update.

Apart from this, players can also get specific rewards for updating to the latest PUBG Mobile version before a particular timeframe (May 11th - May 16th.) The items are as follows:

2888 BP

100 AG

Banana Bonanza (3d)

