How to download PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta update on Android devices

Before the developers of PUBG Mobile introduce a new version of the game, a beta test takes place where users can experience and try out the available features. The beta update for the upcoming 1.6 version was recently released.

Like all the previous versions, users must enter an Invitation Code to be admitted into the beta. They can download it on their Android devices using the APK file that is prevalent on the official PUBG Mobile beta website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, so users from the country are strictly advised not to download it.

A step-by-step guide for downloading PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta update on Android

Here’s a detailed guide on how users can go ahead and install the latest version of the PUBG Mobile beta update on their devices.

Step 1: Users should click on this URL to visit the website where they can download the APK file for PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta.

Note: PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta’s APK file size is 742 MB, whereas that of the resource pack varies. Therefore, players need to make sure that the device they are using has enough storage available.

Step 2: After the file is downloaded on their device, they need to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting. Subsequently, players have to install the APK.

The resource pack has to be downloaded immediately upon installing the game (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Upon completing the installation, gamers can open PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta. They will be asked to select either of the two resource packs:

Low-spec Resource Pack: 248.4 MB

HD Resource Pack: 444.3 MB

Step 4: Once they are downloaded, users have to click on the “Guest” option. A dialog box will appear, prompting the player to enter the Invitation Code.

Players need to enter the code if they wish to access the beta (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 5: Finally, gamers can paste the Invitation Code into the text box and click “OK”.

Once users have followed all these steps, they will be able to access the PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta on their devices.

If they face a parsing error, it is recommended that they re-download the file and follow the same steps that were mentioned earlier.

