PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,197,429 accounts this week

In July, PUBG Mobile had the highest earnings of any mobile game, raking in $299 million. The game, launched in 2018, is expected to earn around $3 billion this year.

As one of the most popular free-to-play mobile games, this Battle Royale consistently breaks records in terms of downloads and revenue. However, the game sees its fair share of problems, with cheaters ruining the experience for others.

Poseidon has awoken! 🔱🦈👑 Thanks to some random bird flying over the ocean, now you can rock his epic attire too! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hB958Xgryf — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 17, 2021

It is not possible to keep track of every player present throughout the world, so the devs have several systems in place to catch and ban cheaters.

The PUBG Mobile anti-cheating report for the week gone by (Image via PUBG Mobile / Twitter)

Tencent publishes a report every week detailing the actions it has taken against cheaters in that particular week. 1,197,429 accounts were permanently banned for cheating for the week between 6 August and 12 August.

This is an 11 percent increase as compared to last week, where 1,080,773 accounts were suspended.

Don't mod your look with hacks! 🚫 From August 6-12, we banned 1,197,429 accounts from accessing our game. The main reasons were:

❌ Modification to Character Model

❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ Modification of Area Damage



Learn more 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #PUBGMOBILE #BanPan pic.twitter.com/njgyFlZzQD — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 14, 2021

PUBG Mobile accounts banned over the past week

Here's a break-up of those accounts:

2% of Conqueror tier accounts

12% of Ace tier accounts

22% of Crown tier accounts

21% of Diamond tier accounts

16% of Platinum tier account

6% of Gold tier accounts

10% of Silver-tier account

11% of Bronze tier account

More than half the cheaters banned were from the mid-tier, which shows a new type of crack being used.

A whopping 77% of the hackers were banned due to their use of third-party plugins to gain an unfair advantage through the use of character model hacks.

6% of the cheats were barred for utilizing auto-aim, used to shoot enemies automatically.

Around 4% of cheaters used X-Ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through walls and covers.

By exploiting an unfair movement advantage, 4% of cheaters were outperforming their opponents.

5% of cheats were suspended for using a modified area damage hack that allowed them to kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

The remaining 4% were banned for reasons that were not specified.

Edited by Ravi Iyer