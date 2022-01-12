How to download PUBG Mobile 1.8 update APK for Android devices

PUBG Mobile has finally released its long-awaited 1.8 update. The Spider-Man-themed game mode has already built up anticipation among players, who have waited a long time to get their hands on the new update.

Since its release, developers have dropped frequent updates to improve the game’s experience. These updates also help keep the title entertaining for older players and attract new ones to the game.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Stars will receive exclusive rewards, in-game perks, and greater exposure. 🤩



If you are a content creator, register here: bit.ly/33p2HFI



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMNEXTSTAR PUBG MOBILE Next Star Program is looking for content creators GLOBALLY!Stars will receive exclusive rewards, in-game perks, and greater exposure. 🤩If you are a content creator, register here: PUBG MOBILE Next Star Program is looking for content creators GLOBALLY! Stars will receive exclusive rewards, in-game perks, and greater exposure. 🤩 If you are a content creator, register here: 🔗 bit.ly/33p2HFI#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMNEXTSTAR https://t.co/fsvSSeDcaD

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile x Spider-Man: No Way Home mode is finally live in the game. With a new Classic mode map, new matchmaking system and other exciting changes, the new mode has a number of exciting features for players to enjoy.

The guide listed below will take players through downloading the APK version of the new update.

Guides to download the new PUBG Mobile 1.8 update APK on Android devices

Players can avail of the new 1.8 version starting today. They will also receive multiple rewards for downloading the latest version between January 12 and January 18 (UTC +0), which includes:

3000 BP

100 AG

Aureate Assassin Helmet (3d) ×1

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Enjoy the game without the fear of losing Rating Points!



Keep an eye out on our socials for the upcoming update!



#PUBGMOBILE Version 1.8 is coming soon with an unranked mode!Enjoy the game without the fear of losing Rating Points!Keep an eye out on our socials for the upcoming update! Version 1.8 is coming soon with an unranked mode! 😁 Enjoy the game without the fear of losing Rating Points! 📈 Keep an eye out on our socials for the upcoming update! 👀 #PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/gHb7rS9vky

Players can follow the steps below to download the PUBG Mobile 1.8 update APK on their Android devices.

Step 1: Download the APK file for the 1.8 update. Visit this link to download the file.

Step 2: Download the desired APK file. Players can download either Regular APK or Compact APK files. However, for the Compact file, players need to download an additional resource pack within the game. The size of the packs are as follows:

Low Spec Resource Pack - 246.2 MB

- 246.2 MB HD Resource Pack - 466 MB

Note: Players need sufficient storage space available on their devices to continue with the download and installation procedures.

Step 3: After that, players need to enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option.

Step 4: After completing the download, log in.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any error occurs during installation, re-download the APK and repeat the installation process.

Edited by Saman