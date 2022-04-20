How to download PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta APK for Android devices

PUBG Mobile is ready to release another new update for the game. With every new update in the game, developers try to tweak the game's features a bit. It helps keep the game fresh and exciting for players so they can enjoy the game in a newer way.

However, developers have begun their preparations to launch the new version of the game with the release of the 2.0 beta. Gamers can play the beta version of the upcoming update with new features while reporting bugs and offering feedback.

Gamers can easily enjoy the upcoming update by installing the PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta on their Android devices via the APK. This article will help players so that they can download the beta and enjoy it.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, gamers from the region should not download the game or even the beta version. However, they can enjoy the special localized version – BGMI.

Detailed steps to download PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta update using APK file

Gamers interested in trying out the upcoming PUBGM 2.0 update before its release can directly access the beta. Here are the links that players can visit to get access to the beta:

APK for Android x64 (64-bit): Click here

APK for Android x86 (32-bit): Click here

However, players need to confirm that they have enough space on their devices to download the game files.

How to install the game files:

Players can follow the steps below to install the 2.0 beta version on their mobile devices:

First, download the 2.0 beta APK file by visiting the link here.

Click on the download option to begin the download. The file is approx 800 MB in size.

Upon completion of the download, individuals can toggle the "Install from Unknown Source" setting. The APK file can then be installed on the device.

Players can download resource packs after opening the beta version (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Gamers then need to open the 2.0 beta application. They will then find the option to choose between the two resource packs: The low-spec resource pack (206MB) and the HD resource Pack (370MB)

After compting the resource pack download, players can log in through the "Guest" option to try out the beta.

If players face any errors during the installation, it is suggested to reinstall the APK file. Players can re-download and follow the same procedure another time to enjoy their favorite game.

