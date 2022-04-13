5 best PUBG Mobile players in Asia (2022)

PUBG Mobile's esports scene has flourished as the game has reached various milestones in the past few years. These competitive tournaments have seen success globally, which many other mobile games have tried to replicate recently. However, the recognition of any other mobile game championship hasn't surpassed that of PUBG Mobile.

Apart from its global success, PUBG Mobile's esports championships have also fast-tracked the growth of many professional players by providing them a platform. Thus, the competitive scene has been a reason for the emergence of various underrated success stories.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Join the Login Event to get a free permanent Epic ornament - Four Leaf Clover Ornament! (only applicable to ASIAN region)



#PUBGMOBILE PUBG MOBILE Asian Games Version has been selected as Esports Medal Event at Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games🥇Join the Login Event to get a free permanent Epic ornament - Four Leaf CloverOrnament! (only applicable to ASIAN region) #PUBGMOBILE ESPORTS #ASIANGAMES PUBG MOBILE Asian Games Version has been selected as Esports Medal Event at Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games🥇 🏆 Join the Login Event to get a free permanent Epic ornament - Four Leaf Clover 🍀 Ornament! (only applicable to ASIAN region)#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEESPORTS #ASIANGAMES https://t.co/o8wB22gryS

Interestingly, PUBG Mobile will also be featured as an esports event at the Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou. This could therefore be considered a big win for PUBG Mobile and its players. They will get to participate in the continental championship, which is often described as the second-largest after the Olympics in terms of sports involved.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top PUBG Mobile professional players from Asia in 2022

1) Order

Ceng "Order" Zehai is a player of Chines descent who ranks among the topmost esports athletes globally. Order has been a part of multiple victories in S-tier tournaments while being a Nova Esports roster member.

He was also recently declared FMVP after Nova Esports won the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals, held in January 2022. Order and Nova Esports have also been a dominating force in the history of PEL (Peacekeeper Elite League).

2) nOOzy

One of the best players from Thailand, Sikarin "nOOzy" Nopparat, has been pretty successful with his team, The Infinity. Although his team was not that successful at PMGC 2021, nOOzy has been a stand-out player in his squad on multiple occasions.

He has bagged titles like FMVP, Grenade Master, and Team MVP while also claiming awards for most kills multiple times. The last championship that The Infinity won was PUBG Mobile Pro League - Thailand Season 4: League in September 2021.

3) Suk

Another Chinese player on this list, Feng "Suk" Shujie, is currently a part of the Peacekeeper Elite team, The Chosen, which he joined back in July 2021. The Chosen stood in second position in two successive PEL Seasons (third and fourth) in 2021.

On the night of the finals of PEL 2021 Season 4, Suk emerged as the MVP. Similarly, in his last team, 4am (Four Angry Men), Shujie was a pivotal member. The esports team performed exceptionally well in multiple PEL Seasons during his stay with the team.

4) JONATHAN

GodLike Esports has been one of India's most successful and renowned teams, and Jonathan "JONATHAN" Amaral has been a pivotal member since August 2021. Prior to his association with GodL, Jonathan was a part of TSM Entity (previously Entity).

Playing professionally for more than two years, Jonathan has claimed awards like MVP and Top Fragger multiple times. Although he is yet to prove his mettle on the global stage, in the Indian scene, Jonathan easily ranks among the top-tier pro players.

Apart from a professional gaming career, Jonathan "JONATHAN" Amaral also owns a YouTube channel called "JONATHAN GAMING," with over 4.09 million subscribers. Thus, he has also been quite active with his streaming career.

5) paraboy

Zhu "paraboy" Bocheng is one of the best players in the world solely due to his aiming skills. Bocheng has been quite popular, dominating, and sometimes overshadows others with his skills, which is commendable as he is a part of a highly successful team Nova Esports.

Apart from being immensely successful at tournaments and bagging multiple MVP awards, paraboy was also awarded as Esports Mobile player of the year at Esports Awards 2021.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar