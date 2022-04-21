How to download PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta update APK file on Android devices

PUBG Mobile introduces new features with every patch update. The developers have added new features like the carry function, the recall feature, modes, guns, and many optimizations and bug fixes have also been introduced over the years.

The patch updates usually arrive at regualr intervals of two months, and this provides the development team enough time to make preparations and test features. The PUBG Mobile 1.9 update was launched in March, implying that the upcoming 2.0 version will likely arrive in May.

However, developers have provided a beta version for the 2.0 version before the actual update rolls out. The sole purpose of releasing the beta version is to get feedback from users regarding the unreleased content.

PUBG Mobile 2.0: A guide to downloading and installing the beta APK file for the May update (Android)

Users should follow the steps given below to download and install the 2.0 beta update APK file on their Android devices:

Step 1: Gamers should open the download page for the 2.0 beta APK file by clicking here.

Step 2: After opening the page, players can spot the 'Download Android Version' option, which they should click to initiate the APK file download. Players should note that the APK file size is 819 MB (without any additional resource packages).

Step 3: Once the download is complete, users should tap on the APK file to install it. If prompted, they can enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' setting on Android. The file should successfully install after a few moments. However, if a parsing error occurs, users will need to re-download the file.

Login using the 'Guest sign in' on the beta APK (Image via Krafton)

Step 4: After installing the APK file, players can launch the 2.0 beta app and download the additional resource files.

Step 5: Players can log in using the 'Guest sign in' method and enjoy the unreleased content in the 2.0 beta update.

If gamers want to access the PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta version on their PCs, they should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download an Android emulator like BlueStacks, Gameloop, NoxPlayer, or MEmu on the PC, using the official website.

Step 2: Open a web browser and download the 2.0 beta update file using the aforementioned method.

Step 3: Install the APK file using the emulator and launch the PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta application.

Players can download the required resource packages and log in to the game to enjoy the upcoming features and optimizations.

Note: The government of India banned PUBG Mobile, so Indian gamers must avoid downloading and installing the same. They can still play the game's regional variant, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Edited by Siddharth Satish