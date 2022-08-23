How to download PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta using the official APK

After the positive reception of the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update, the developers have started working on the next version by releasing the 2.2 beta. One of the most exciting new features is the new Nusa map, which has games that last only eight minutes and are designed to keep players on the edge of their seats.

The new Gear Front mode has also emerged as a focal point since it brings an altogether new element of abilities/powers. Android users can use the APK to install the beta and get a first-hand content experience before its release.

A step-by-step guide to downloading and installing PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta APK

Users may follow these instructions to download PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta APK and enjoy testing the beta version without any error:

Step 1: Gamers should utilize the links below to access the download page for the beta APK files.

2.2 beta APK download link Android (x32) – Click here (Size: 653 MB)

2.2 beta APK download link Android (x64) – Click here (Size: 738 MB)

Press the button in the center to download the APK (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: They can click on the Download Android Version button at the center of the screen to commence the download.

Individuals must ensure they have enough storage space on their devices before downloading the APK. Additionally, they should note that additional resource packs must be downloaded before accessing the beta version.

Step 3: Players should install the APK file once it has been downloaded. However, they must enable Install from Unknown Source option before proceeding ahead.

If gamers cannot install the APK, they should delete the older beta version on their device and try again.

Gamers will have to download the resource pack before proceeding forward (Image via Tencent)

Step 4: Subsequently, they can open the PUBG Mobile 2.2 beta application. Individuals will then be asked to download additional resource files with the following available options:

Low-spec Resource Pack – 352.5 MB

HD Resource Pack – 661.5 MB

The exact size of this pack may vary slightly from user to user.

Sign in as a guest to access the beta (Image via Tencent)

Step 5: Once the resource pack has been downloaded, gamers can experience the new features incorporated in the beta.

Subsequently, they are advised to report any bugs or glitches while testing the features using the report function with all the relevant details.

In the event of a parsing error, gamers can access the download page to obtain the APK file and attempt to install it again.

New features

Besides the new Nusa map and Gear Front themed mode, the beta offers multiple new features, including Vehicle Storage, functional gas stations, changes in the Erangel map, and more.

Additionally, gamers can also find new van shops scattered across the map where gamers can acquire the items they need. Individuals can watch all the new features in the video given above.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on PUBG Mobile, Indian players are advised not to download or play the game.

